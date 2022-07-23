FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $233.95. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

