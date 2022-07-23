Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.53 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.53 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 158,294 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of £79.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

