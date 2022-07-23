Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 146,500 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$130.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

