EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (EVC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $44,344.36 and $4,568.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,828.20 or 1.00010760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.