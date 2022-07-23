Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.81 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

