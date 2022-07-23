Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 1,052,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,232. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

