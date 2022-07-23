Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.55-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.07 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Equifax also updated its FY22 guidance to 7.55-7.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $200.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $245,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

