Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

