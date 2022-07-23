Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and approximately $179,664.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00104034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00240659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007964 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,550,028 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

