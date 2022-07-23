Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

