Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

