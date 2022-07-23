Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Down 1.5 %

AL stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.86. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

