Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $62.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

