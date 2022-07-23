Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 586 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

