Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.41 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $99,223.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,618,394 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

