Electra Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,256.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $53,256.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electra Protocol

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,497,092,210 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

