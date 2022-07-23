Efinity Token Market Cap Hits $31.71 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,471.78 or 0.99990448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.