Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.36

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.36 and traded as low as $34.15. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 718 shares traded.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.