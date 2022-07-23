DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.22

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.22 and traded as high as $31.58. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 45,843 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.