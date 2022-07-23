Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,246.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $962,119.95 and $7,246.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

