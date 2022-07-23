Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $128.64. 1,578,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dover

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dover by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,715,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 39.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

