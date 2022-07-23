Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,217. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.21.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.