disBalancer Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $233,231.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,278,792 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

