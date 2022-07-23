disBalancer Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $233,231.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 18% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,278,792 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
