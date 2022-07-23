Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SOXL opened at $17.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

