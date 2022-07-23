DinoX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $239,249.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, DinoX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a market cap of $702,297.46 and $239,249.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.
About DinoX
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DinoX
