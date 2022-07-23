Digix Gold Token Reaches One Day Volume of $918.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $15.91 or 0.00069748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $869,259.77 and approximately $918.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.07 or 0.99995284 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006618 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Digix Gold Token
Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.
Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
