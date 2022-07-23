Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,716.18

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,716.18 ($44.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,720 ($44.47). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,707 ($44.32), with a volume of 3,839,790 shares trading hands.

DGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.40) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.47) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.00) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.28).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,608.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,713.52. The company has a market cap of £84.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,861.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.09) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,891.63). Insiders purchased 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

