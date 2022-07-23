DEXTools Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $310,680.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.85 or 0.99944721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,799,760 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

