DECOIN Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $28,274.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002446 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.