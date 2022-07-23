DEAPcoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.61 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $80.69 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

