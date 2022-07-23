Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.84. 2,812,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,456. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.26.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,072,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Danaher by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 298,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Danaher by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Danaher by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,505,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.