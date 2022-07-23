D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $77.39 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

