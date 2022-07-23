CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.38 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.15). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 153,338 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02.

About CyanConnode

(Get Rating)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.