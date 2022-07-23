CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.21. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 89,000 shares changing hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.42 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$36,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at C$18,382.93. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,500 shares of company stock worth $85,100.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

