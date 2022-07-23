Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.13. 448,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.