Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 11,429 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.55% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 274,896 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,313,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 152,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,837. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
