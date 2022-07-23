Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

