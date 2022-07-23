Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 2.16% of Remark worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 673,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

