Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

