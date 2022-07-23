Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 46,451 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Amarin worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amarin by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 202,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 53.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Insider Activity

Amarin Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 6,137,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,887. The company has a market cap of $508.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.