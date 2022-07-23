Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.55% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,837. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

