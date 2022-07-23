Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 702,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

