Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,839,874 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 9,835.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,858,581 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,839,874 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,002 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,060,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.6 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 49,207,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,971,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

