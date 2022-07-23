Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $52.57 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,814 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of British American Tobacco worth $52,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

