Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.01. 9,294,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,810. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

