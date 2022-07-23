Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 313,755 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $133,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 265,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

