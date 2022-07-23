Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

BAESF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

