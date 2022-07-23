Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMAWF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $179.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

