Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,421. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.78.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

