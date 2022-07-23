Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 394,203 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,203 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Medtronic worth $238,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

